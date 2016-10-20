Mind your own business, Masing tells outsiders

KUCHING: PRS president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing was upset when he was told of rumours that the contest for the deputy president’s post in the party’s upcoming Triennial Delegates Conference (TDC) would cause a crack in his party.

He told outsiders to mind their own business, saying his party was now mature enough to handle its own election.

“This is our fourth TDC and whatever you people (media) heard from outside the party are just perception to disrupt our upcoming TDC,” Masing told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

He also quashed rumours arising from a certain WhatsApp group that PRS would be split into factions as a result of the contest for the number two post.

“What has been said regarding certain individuals in my party is not true. We are just running a family election. It will be friendly and fair. So I can’t see why you people (media) keep on saying that PRS will crack after the TDC. Actually we have gone through even a tougher situation before this. So I can assure you that PRS is in safe hands now,” said the deputy chief minister.

Asked whether PRS would create certain posts for the losers after the election, Masing said he would consult party members when the situation arose.

“The party will consult its members after the election. As of now, I can’t tell you what we will do,” he said.

The contest for the deputy president’s post in PRS between incumbent Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun and vice-president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum has given rise to speculations within and from outside the party.

In expressing their concerns, some members even said it was unnecessary for the top posts to be contested to avoid possible split in the Dayak-based party.

When contacted, former Youth Chief Liwan Lagang dispelled any possible split as the party was led by an able leader.

“I don’t think our party will split because of the contest for the deputy president’s post because the president is a wise person and I believe he is capable to lead us further,” he stressed.

As for his intention to run for the vice-president’s post, he said he would leave it to party members to decide whether to vote for him as one of the party’s vice-presidents.

“They know who are capable to lead the party. So I leave it to them whether they will elect me to be one of the vice-presidents. For me what’s important is that I have been giving my best to serve the party and the people whom I represent,” said the Assistant Minister for River Transportation and Safety.

Meanwhile, PRS executive secretary and the deputy organising secretary for the TDC Edward Kurik disclosed that eight candidates would be vying for the five vice-president posts and 22 candidates for the 15 Supreme Council members posts in the upcoming TDC which will be held in Bintulu from October 22-23.

A total of 346 delegates from 38 divisions from throughout the state are eligible to vote in the coming TDC.