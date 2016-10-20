Mobile court service has benefited 200

KOTA KINABALU: The Integrated Mobile Court Programme has greatly assisted the people, especially the rural residents in Sabah to obtain identification documents.

Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Tan Sri Richard Malanjun yesterday, said some 200 local residents from remote areas in Kota Marudu had benefited from the mobile service.

“We will continue with this programme to facilitate local residents, particularly in remote areas in obtaining identity documents,” he said during a courtesy call on the Head of State Tun Haji Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri here. With Malanjun were several High Court Judges from Sabah and Sarawak.

Malanjun said the integrated mobile court programme would be going to Banggi Island, off Kudat to help the residents there.

“In addition, we also plan to expand the service to the East Coast of Sabah,” he added.