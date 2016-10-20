Motorcyclist injures himself, pillion riders

MIRI: A motorcyclist suffered a black out while riding near Kampung Lereng Bukit yesterday, injuring himself as well as his wife and daughter.

In the incident around 8.30am, the man in his 50s was travelling from Pujut Corner to the Miri Hospital for medication and a check-up, with his wife and daughter riding pillion.

“While I was riding my bike along Pujut-Miri road, my vision become blurry and the next second I found the three of us had been thrown off the motorcycle and were lying near the fencing of a storm drain,” said the motorcyclist at the scene.

He explained that he had not eaten much in the last few days as he was feeling unwell.

His daughter suffered minor injuries to her head, while he and his wife were badly bruised.

Villagers came to the family’s aid and called for an ambulance.