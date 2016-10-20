Nine new records smashed in Bukit Lima

SIBU: Nine records were re-written and it was youngster Kilian Ung Shihuang who stole the limelight as the three-day Sibu Division Schools Swimming Championship came to a close at Bukit Lima Swimming Pool yesterday afternoon.

The 16-year-old breaststroke specialist from SMK Chung Hua broke two records before helping his school to wrest the Boy’s U-16 200m medley relay with another record time of 2min 03.08sec.

His individual victories were in the 50m breaststroke (31.20sec) and 100m breaststroke (1:09.92sec).

Brian Lu Yek Hong also splashed to two individual records in the Boy’s U-8 50m breaststroke (58.75sec) and 50m butterfly (42.24sec).

Other record breakers were Patrick Lau Peng Hui in the Boy’s U-17 100m butterfly (1:01.66), Ivy Ning in the Girl’s U-10 50m breaststroke (42.60sec) and Timothy Wong Siang Qi in the Boy’s U-8 50m freestyle (37.87sec).

The last record of the meet was created by the SJK © Methodist quartet which finished the Boy’s U-200m freestyle relay with a new time of 2:10.74.

In the boy’s secondary school category, SMK Chung Hua emerged as overall champion with 250 points, followed by SM Catholic High (181) and SMK Sacred Heart (173).

In the girl’s secondary school category, SMK Methodist (182 points) was overall champion in front of SM Catholic (122) and SMK Chung Hua (68).

The primary school overall boy’s champion was SJK © Chung Sing (246 points) ahead of SJK Methodist (225) and SJk Tung Hua (154).

SJK Methodist took the primary school girl’s title with 271 points, outscoring SJK Ek Thei (151) and SJK Tung Hua (151).

A total number of 321 swimmers from 19 schools, including nine primary schools, took part in the championship organised by SJK © Taman Rejang in collaboration with Sibu Amateur Swimming Association (Sasa) and Sibu Education Department.

SMC Chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King gave away the prizes.