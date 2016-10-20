Nation 

Parliament: Chemical castration proposal to be considered

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will consider the proposal to introduce chemical castration as a punishment for pedophiles in this country.

Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said the government was open to any suggestion or opinion to ensure that issues concerning women and children could be tackled positively.

“I am confident that the Action Committee on Sexual Crimes on Children chaired by Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department) is discussing in detail the best way to resolve the issue.

“We (the government) are always concerned and open to views, castration may possibly one of them (solutions), it can be considered,” she told the Dewan Rakyat sitting, here today.

She said this when replying to a supplementary question from Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (PKR-Bukit Katil) who asked whether the government intended to introduce the chemical castration punishment as was being implemented by the Indonesian government. – BERNAMA

