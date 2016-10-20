Penguang encourages pupils to take up sports

MARUDI: Taking up sports and exercise is good for physical, mental and spiritual development.

It also helps a person to have a healthy mind and excel in their studies, said Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

The Marudi assemblyman was speaking when declaring open the 7th Annual Sports Day of SK Datu Sharif Hamid at Marudi Mini Stadium here yesterday morning.

“I used to be an athlete when in secondary school and even in my university,” he told the students to encourage them to take up sports.

He remarked that SK Datu Sharif Hamid is the biggest primary school in Marudi with an enrolment of more than 300 pupils and some 40 teaching and non-teaching staff.

“So the Education Department has to give their moral support to the school and look after the needs of the school,” he added.

He commended the school for its good performance, both academically and in sports.

The sports carnival was divided into four groups – Rajawali (Green house, Kenyalang (Yellow house), Kasawri (Blue house) and Helang (Red house).

In the march-past competition Kasawari was champion. In second and third places respectively were Kenyalang and Rajawali.

Present were Baram education officer Saripah Azizah Wan Hussen, the school’s headmaster Badrol Seri, SAO Nancy John Abau and Pemanca Chong Chin Hui.