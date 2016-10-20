Pensioners want higher annual increment rate

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Government Pensioners Association and Sarawak Government Pensioners Association, representing combined members of 10,800, are appealing to the government to raise the annual increment rate of pensions to commensurate with the rising cost of living in both states.

Instead of the existing two per cent annual increment on pension, the pensioner associations proposed to have a range of yearly increment rates starting from 20 per cent for the lowest of the pension scale to five per cent for the highest category.

Sabah Government Pensioners Association president Datuk Wilfred Lingham said the government should also not set a maximum reckonable service of 30 years in the computation of pension.

“Although we have served the government for 35 or 40 years, for the purpose of the computation of pension, the government only takes 30 years of our service.”

He pointed out that the service tenure of government servants should not be discounted in the calculation of pension.

“If we have served for 40 years, take 40 years into calculation (of pension). Our pension will be higher if the government reckons the full tenure of our service,” he said at the signing of a joint memorandum between the Sabah Government Pensioners Association and Sarawak Government Pensioners Association here yesterday.

The memorandum will be handed to the Public Service Department Malaysia for further action. Pensioners were paid a one-off gratuity upon their retirement as a thank you gift from the government.

Many retirees were struggling financially due to rising cost of living in recent years.

“Pensioners at the lowest pension scale category are the worst affected.The implementation of the GST of six per cent since April last year makes the situation worse. The pensioners have contributed the best years of their lives serving the government and therefore deserve fair treatment,” he said.