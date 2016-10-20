PM to announce BR1M payment in Budget 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said he would announce the payment of 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) and several initiatives when tabling the 2017 Budget in Parliament tomorrow.

“The fact is that we managed to increase the payment of BR1M from RM500 in 2012 to RM1,050 this year, and the criteria for eligibility to receive the BR1M payment had been widened to benefit more people,” he said in his latest entry in his Facebook website today.

Najib also lashed out at the opposition’s claim that Malaysia would go

bankrupt under the Barisan Nasional government under his leadership.

In fact, he said, the BN government had proven that it was capable of raising the BR1M payment each year since it was introduced in 2012. – BERNAMA