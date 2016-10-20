Police bust ‘Geng Ricky’, 14 -year- old among those arrested

Abang Ahmad (second left) and his men show the weapons and house breaking tools seized from the members of ‘Geng Ricky’. The stolen items recovered by police.

KUCHING: A Form 2 student was among five youths arrested recently for 15 house breaking cases at Stutong Baru, Jalan Stampin Baru and Stutong New Resettlement Scheme.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said the 14-year-old boy and his accomplices were apprehended on October 10 following the arrest of the gang’s mastermind, a 22-year-old male who had been arrested last year for committing similar crimes.

“All of the suspects hail from Kampung Stutong Baru and targeted homes in nearby residential areas as well as their own.

“All five also tested positive for the drug Amphetamine following their arrest,” he said during a press conference held here yesterday.

According to Abang Ahmad, the latest case committed by the gang- dubbed ‘Geng Ricky’ based on the name of its mastermind- took place on October 10 around 2pm when the youths broke into a house at Kampung Stutong and carted away RM23,000 worth of valuables.

“Acting on information, police sprung into action and nabbed the mastermind around 9pm the same day before picking up his four accomplices.

“This was followed up by a sixth arrest, a 19-year-old male, who purchased a stolen gas cylinder from the gang.

However, the buyer did not test positive for drugs,” he disclosed.

Following the arrests, police recovered a cache of stolen items, which included speakers, jewellery, 11 mobile phones, a machete, house breaking tools, and television sets.

The suspects, meanwhile, were remanded for further investigation, with police currently tracking down several other buyers of the stolen goods from the gang.

When interrogated Abang Ahmad said the suspects admitted to committing 15 house breaking cases which resulted in losses amounting to RM63,300 to the owners.

“Their modus operandi would be to gather at the house of a gang member, where they would plot which homes to strike be it day or night.

“Any motorcycles left unattended at the targeted homes would also be stolen.”

Abang Ahmad added that the suspects’ crime spree was driven by the need to fund their drug addiction, which was why he placed a heavy emphasis on the importance of eradicating the drug menace, particularly among the youth.

Police have classified the investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code for house breaking and theft, which carries a jail term of between five and 14 years and fine upon conviction, with previous offenders liable to be caned as well.

Among those present during the press conference yesterday were deputy district police chief (Operations) Supt Abang Junaidi Abang Anuar and district CID chief DSP Lim Bak Phai.