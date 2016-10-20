Rep: Bau may have military-themed fair next year

BAU: A military-themed carnival has been proposed to be held here next year to enhance relations between soldiers and locals.

Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep came up with the idea following the recent establishment of the 10th Battalion Border Regiment at Puncak Permai Camp in Tondong, near here.

He said the event would be one of the many activities in Bau to attract visitors and to generate business opportunities for the locals.

“I have discussed with the commanding officer (Lt Col Mohd Zaini Hashim of the 10th Battalion Border Regiment) regarding the carnival, where there would be military demonstrations, to reach out to the public,” he said in his speech when meeting the 10th Battalion Border Regiment personnel at their base yesterday.

“It has been many years since Bau had an army camp.”

This battalion is one of the five new ones established in East Malaysia under the purview of the 31st Infantry Brigade. It is meant to enhance security along Sarawak and Sabah borders.

Henry also called on this battalion to hold more community-based activities to enhance awareness of the Border Regiment and to promote its duties and responsibilities.

“The monsoon season is coming, and I hope this battalion will assist the affected local communities, especially those in Tondong bazaar, which is always hit by floods.”

On Tasik Biru, Henry said more activities needed to be held, especially at Bau town, to spur the local economy.

“There should be activities every month to attract visitors and to encourage the locals to venture into entrepreneurship by selling products and services to supplement their income,” he said.

“With more economic activities, plus its close proximity to Kuching, I believe Bau can be a booming town in years to come.”

Mohd Zaini and Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM) Sarawak division deputy chairman Jossem Daweg were among those present during Henry’s visit.