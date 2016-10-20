Retail sector to benefit from government stimulus

KUCHING: Malaysia’s retail sector is expected to benefit from the government’s expected stimulus, in terms of boosting consumers’ confidence and domestic spending.

In a report, the research arm of AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) highlighted that the upcoming Budget 2017 announcement could see a slew of announcements that are expected to increase Malaysians’ disposable income and support consumers spending.

“BR1M and the tax relief are anticipated to benefit the lower and middle income group and improve spending on discretionary items. We believe that consumer companies targeting this consumer group would benefit,” it opined.

It noted that the outlook for the consumer sector remained uncertain due to lacklustre economic activities, rising cost of living and sluggish consumer sentiment.

“Hence, all eyes are fixed on the Budget 2017 in anticipation of measures that will help address these issues,” it added.

The research team recalled, during the 2016 Budget, allocation for BR1M was increased by 17.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM5.9 billion compared with RM5 billion in 2015 whereby on a per month basis, BR1M was raised by RM50.

“We believe that the government will continue providing higher BR1M handouts to the B40 segment, which comprises the bottom 40 per cent of the population of low income group.

“We view this initiative as a step in the right direction towards enhancing disposable household income and spurring domestic spending.

“We also expect the government to introduce measures such as a tax relief for the M40 segment (household with monthly income of between RM3,860 and RM8,320) to alleviate the impact of the rising cost of living. The tax relief would help increase disposable income and encourage consumer spending,” it commented.

On retailers that are expected to benefit from the possible announcement of more stimulus to boost consumer spending, AmInvestment Bank believed that Padini Holdings is positioned to benefit from consumers down-trading to cheaper and more affordable clothing.

It also expected Bison Consolidated to enjoy higher sales from consumers dropping in to buy necessities such as cigarettes and bread.

However, it reckoned that spending on luxury goods would remain muted and as such, it maintained a ‘hold’ on Bonia Corporation.

Overall, it noted that Retail Group Malaysia has forecast industry retail sales to grow by 3.5 per cent in 2016F compared with a growth of merely 1.4 per cent in 2015.

“Consumer confidence is anticipated to remain weak as reflected in MIER Consumer Sentiment Index of 73.6 in the third quarter of 2016 (3Q16) compared with 78.5 in 2Q16.

“Malaysia’s per capita income reported a subdued growth of three per cent in 2015 from as high as seven per cent growth in 2014.

“On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, 2Q16 per capita income growth was down by more than 1ppts from 2.6 per cent compared with 3.8 per cent in 1Q16,” the research team explained.

Despite the headwinds, AmInvestment Bank said that it has pegged an ‘overweight’ call on the consumer retail segment as it expected retail companies would benefit the most from capturing consumer spending patterns fon affordable discretionary and necessities.