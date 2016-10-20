Riot to meet DPM, denies making foreign workers statement

KUALA LUMPUR: Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot today denied making any statement in the Dewan Rakyat that “40 per cent of foreign workers in Malaysia are undocumented”.

“You can quote me on this. For every 10 legal workers, there are seven illegal workers…that’s all…I had never mentioned any other figures except that figure.

“I stick to that..this should be in the hansard (in Dewan Rakyat) and you can check it..some reporters love to spin,” he told Bernama after the opening session on ‘Emerging Leaders Dialogues’ Asia 2016 at the British International School, here today (Thursday).

He was responding to reports that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will ask for his explanation on the said matter claimed to have been uttered by him in the Dewan Rakyat two days ago.

Richard was quoted as saying, an estimated 40 per cent of foreign labour workforce in Malaysia is undocumented, hampering the government’s efforts to reduce dependence on foreign workers by 2020.

When asked whether he will meet Ahmad Zahid to clear the air, Richard said: “Well he is my boss, I will definitely meet him…soon? We will see.”

Earlier, in his speech, Richard said this dialogue would be a good platform to address issues of reskilling leaders on various leadership roles in times of changing economy.

“Malaysia is an upcoming emerging economy in Asia and it is timely such dialogues of this scale is held in this country.

“As you will be on a learning expedition to various states in Malaysia, I urge you to undertake a study on how different states in Malaysia are adapting economically to the changing time,” he said.

Richard pointed out that leadership development contributed directly to his ministry’s objective to maintain national economic development via the adoption of Malaysia’s National Blue Ocean Strategy.

“This is where creative and systematic ways are looked at to form strategic alliance between public and private sectors to increase income and economic growth,” he added. – BERNAMA