Sabah graft case: More arrests made as MACC investigation continues

TAWAU: The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) has today (Oct 20) remanded 19 officers from the Sabah Water Department in all districts in the state in connection to the ongoing investigation concerning the alleged misappropriation of funds.

Three senior male officers have also been remanded for four days by Magistrate Mohd Faisal in his chambers.

This follows a string of arrests after MACC made its biggest cash seizure following the arrest of the director and deputy director of the department on Oct 5.

