Latest News Sabah 

Sabah graft case: More arrests made as MACC investigation continues

Alen Kee
One of the three senior officers.
One of the three senior officers.

TAWAU: The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) has today (Oct 20) remanded 19 officers from the Sabah Water Department in all districts in the state in connection to the ongoing investigation concerning the alleged misappropriation of funds.

Three senior male officers have also been remanded for four days by Magistrate Mohd Faisal in his chambers.

This follows a string of arrests after MACC made its biggest cash seizure following the arrest of the director and deputy director of the department on Oct 5.

Developing story, updates to follow

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (67%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (33%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of