Sabah, Sarawak are equal to Putrajaya – Warisan

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) vice president Junz Wong yesterday dismissed constitutional law expert Abdul Aziz Bari’s statement that Sabah and Sarawak were not equal to Putrajaya.

“We are equal. There is no doubt about it. This is the aspirations of Sabahans and Sarawakians” Junz said.

He added that Sabah and Sarawak’s forefathers would have not agreed to form Malaysia if the two territories were to become mere states.

Wong said it was regrettable that Sabahan and Sarawakian lawmakers had in 1976 consented to a constitutional amendment which reduced the status of both territories to that of states, when Sabah and Sarawak were actually independent nations within the federation.

However, he disagreed with Abdul Aziz that Sabah and Sarawak had “missed the boat” by not challenging the amendment.

“We have not missed the boat, because the time to restore our status is now. Sarawak, under Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem has united the people of Sarawak to demand for Sarawak’s status to be restored.”

“This is what Warisan is also fighting for. We also want to unite everyone and demand for our position and rights to be restored,” he said, adding this was why a Sabahan platform was vital as only a Sabahan platform would understand these sentiments.

Wong said in fact, despite being on different sides of the political divide, Warisan was on the same page as Adenan.

Wong urged all Sabahan and Sarawakian lawmakers to form a bloc to send a strong message to any party interested in forming the Federal Government that the restoration of Sabah and Sarawak’s position and rights must be guaranteed to its people.

This, he called on national political parties on both sides of the divide to make their stand clear, as to whether they would support the demands of Sabahans and Sarawakians.