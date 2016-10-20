Sarawak ICT Expo promises to be bigger and better

KUCHING: The Sarawak ICT Expo 2016 on Nov 25-27 at the CityOne Megamall Exhibition Centre promises to be bigger and better.

Themed ‘Your Digital Lifestyle Fair’, the expo from 11am to 9pm daily, is organised by the Kuching Computer Business Association (KCBA).

KCBA chairman Lee Kim Seng said there will be more exciting activities this year with attractive lucky draw prizes up for grabs.

There will be 106 exhibition booths showcasing a wide range of mobile devices, computer hardware and software, smart home CCTV and products, digital cameras and other electronic gadgets.

“There are more exciting products and services offered in this coming expo including LED monitors; world’s thinnest laptop; 3D printer; Internet of Things (loT) especially home products, broadband and voice packages; as well as vacation packages, financial and investment products,” he told a press conference yesterday.

“The public can expect more good bargain and attractive promotions being offered at the upcoming expo.”

Among the highlights would be the bi-hourly lucky draw, auction sales starting at RM1, cosplay competition, blood and organ donation campaign, cupcake designing competition, e-waste recycling programme and various promotional activities on social media to win prizes.

The bi-hourly lucky draw will run from 2pm.

To enter the lucky draws, visitors only need to make a minimum purchase of RM300 and above in a single receipt.

The winner must also be present to be eligible to claim the prize.

The grand draw will be held on Nov 27 at 8.30pm, where all lucky draw tickets will be combined to give visitors more chances to win prizes.

Meanwhile, the cosplay competition – for solo competitors or groups of a maximum of five – on Nov 27 at 2.30pm is offering RM700, RM400, and RM200 respectively for first to third place, and there are also three consolation prizes of RM50.

Participants have two to six minutes to perform on stage.

The judging criteria will include the accuracy of costume, make-up and props, portrayal of characters and stage performance with storyline.

Registration is RM5 per entry from Oct 24 until Nov 20 through the Kyanime Facebook page.

For the blood and organ donation campaign jointly organised with the Malaysian Red Crescent Stampin Chapter, successful donors will be eligible for lucky draws.

The cupcake designing competition is divided into Category A for Primary 1 to 3 and Category B for Primary 4 to 6.

Each group will consist of three family members, who will have two cupcakes to design.

The e-waste collection for obsolete computers will be set up at the main entrance of CityOne Megamall.

Visitors who bring a CPU and a monitor or a complete laptop will be eligible for a lucky draw coupon.

For more information, contact 019-8182244.