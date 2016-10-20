Sarawak 

SDGA Bintulu praised for actively holding programmes for students

Majang (second right) presents the cheque to Cornelius, witnessed by Cenilla and SDGA member Ambrose Rirang (right).

BINTULU: Samalaju assemblyman Majang Renggi is happy to see that the local chapter of Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association (SDGA) has been active in holding activities slated for the benefit of the students here.

The latest programme undertaken by this branch was a series of motivational talks for students preparing for the SPM and STPM examinations.

“It would be better if SDGA could continue its focus on programmes that motivate students to strive for higher or tertiary education, as well as those that would enhance their employability post-studies,” Majang said this in his remarks after the presentation of RM5,000 in government grant to SDGA Bintulu at his service centre in Medan Jaya commercial centre here recently.

SDGA Bintulu chairman Cornelius Roy, who was accompanied by association member Cenilla Anthony Assan, was present to accept the cheque.

Adding on, Majang encouraged SDGA to also hold more programmes in the rural areas, where the majority of Dayaks are residing.

“These are the people who need such programmes the most.

“In addition, I also hope that the skills gained by our Dayak would match the jobs that they are eyeing for.

“This is one of the issues that SDGA and other relevant Dayak-based NGOs (non-governmental organisations) should be looking into,” he stressed.

 

