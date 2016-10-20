SMK St Joseph school band members, Azam, SDI pay courtesy visit to CM

KUCHING: Members of SMK St Joseph school band paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday.

Led by the school’s marching band director June Hing, the visit was to present the USBands Yamaha Cup trophy which SMK St Joseph Marching Band won at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, USA last year.

The delegation also took the opportunity to extend their appreciation to Adenan for his utmost support to the secondary school’s marching band.

Also present during the courtesy call were Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, SMK St Joseph senior assistant James Chen and co-curriculum assistant Johnny Lim.

Meanwhile, Adenan also received a courtesy call from the Angkatan Zaman Mansang (Azam) and Sarawak Development Institute (SDI) delegation which was led by its chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani, who is also the state secretary.

The visit was to brief the chief minister on activities and programmes which have been organised by Azam and SDI as well as those planned for the coming year.

Also present were Deputy State Secretary Datu Ismawi Ismuni, who is also Azam deputy chairman and Azam chief executive officer Datu Aloysius Dris.