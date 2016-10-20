Steps to take for successful career planning

IF you have great ambitions, you need to make a specific career plan on how to reach your goals.

Failing to do so will only lead you nowhere.

This week we will look at some steps to help you in your career planning.

Self-assessment

First of all, you need to identify what your desires, interests, capabilities, personality and values are.

Only when you have this knowledge would you be able to choose and decide on the type of job that is more suitable for you.

Sometimes you may desire a certain career but you may not have the skills to meet the job requirements. Hence, you have to either reconsider your options or find out whether there is any possible way for you to pick up certain skills so that you can meet the requirements.

When you are aware of your strengths and limitations, it will be easier for you to focus on careers that are more suitable for you.

Organisation, social environment assessment

The organisation’s environment is important when it comes to forming short-term goals. The environment in the organisation will determine whether you will be able progress in your current job.

Interpersonal relationships with colleagues and superiors, opportunities to learn and grow, conducive working environment – such as minimal politics and a fair system – will impact greatly on your career progression.

On the other hand, the social environment is what your long-term goals must focus on. What are the current and future trends? Are you moving in the right direction?

If you are only concerned with your current work and organisation, you will lose touch with the outside world and will not be able to be a competitive employee. Your progress will be stagnant and you will eventually be left out.

Life opportunity assessment

Life opportunity assessment includes studying short-term and long-term opportunities.

Through the assessment of social and self-assessment, you would be able to estimate long-term development opportunities. From there, look out for the short-term development opportunities based on your organisation’s environment.

If you are prompt and sensitive to the current and future market trends, you will be able to tap into the opportunities to progress in your organisation.

Set career goals

Your career goals include life goals, long-term goals, mid-term goals and short-term goals. They are in line with life planning, long-term planning, mid-term planning and short-term planning.

You need base these on your speciality, personality, values and the trend to set your life goals and long-term goals.

Then you have to put these goals down in detail and come up with various mid-term and short-term goals.

Set action plans

In order to accomplish your goals, you need to have action plans. All talking and writing will not make your dreams come true.

You need to choose the right career, set your career path, and get the relevant education or training to realise your goals.

Evaluation and feedback

Constantly evaluate your performance and progress in order to know whether you are moving in the right direction and whether your pace is in line with your goals.

From there, make adjustments and changes in order to make sure that you are progressing well and not going off-track.

If you are focused and constantly checking on your progress, you will find that your career planning will eventually lead you to achieve your goals.

Priscilla Hiu is a career guidance consultant of Gracia Management and a certified behavioural consultant of DISC Personality Profiling System, Institution of Motivation Living, USA and Extended DISC Personality Profiling System, Extended DISC Northgate.