Three groups call on chief minister

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem received three courtesy calls at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday.

Among them was a delegation from United Nation Association Malaysia (Unam) led by its secretary-general Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

The visit was to invite Adenan to deliver keynote address during the Human Rights Forum to be held in conjunction with International Day for Human Rights scheduled to be held on Dec 10 at Wisma Putra in Kuala Lumpur.

Unam executive secretary Datuk Kenneth Luis and a council member Datuk M Santhananaban were also present.

Later, Adenan received a courtesy call from a delegation of Tokuyama Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

Led by its director Osamu Yokota, the visit was meant to inform Adenan on the company’s operations and to discuss investment opportunities in the state.

Adenan also received a courtesy call from Shell Malaysia which was led by its chairman Datuk Iain Lo and Shell Sarawak Bhd senior director Jonathan Jolly.

State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani was also present during the courtesy call from Shell Malaysia.