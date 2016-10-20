Sarawak 

Ugak performs earth-breaking for part of Baleh dam road

James Ling, reporters@theborneopost.com
Ugak (seventh left) at the project site with (from sixth to tenth left) Douglas, Kudi, Penghulu Jampi Rawing and John Aten.

Ugak (seventh left) at the project site with (from sixth to tenth left) Douglas, Kudi, Penghulu Jampi Rawing and John Aten.

KAPIT: Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong yesterday performed the earth-breaking for Package B Phase 2 of the 14.44km road project to Baleh dam from Nanga Gaat to Nanga Merirai with a ‘miring’ ceremony at Nanga Sepulau, Baleh.

The project was awarded to Pekerjaan Piasau Konterit Sdn Bhd.

In his speech, he thanked the state and federal governments for allocating RM1.4 billion to construct the whole road which stretches 75 km from Mujong to the dam.

“We’ve waited over 50 years since independence for the road and now our dream has come through. This road materialised today because the people of Baleh support the government and they support this road project,” he said.

At the same time, he hoped the road project would proceed smoothly without disturbance from the longhouse community.

“After the road is completed, I will focus on the socio-economic development of the people. There is vast landmass in Baleh, we hope to open up the land for commercial crops like rubber or other cash crops to generate income to uplift your livelihood. Upon completion of the road, we will invite investors to come in to develop our land,” he told the people present.

Political secretary to the chief minister Nicholas Kudi Jantai, Public Works Department central region manager John Aten and Bukit Mabong district officer Douglas Pungga were among those attending the ceremony.

 

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of