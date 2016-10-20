Ugak performs earth-breaking for part of Baleh dam road

KAPIT: Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong yesterday performed the earth-breaking for Package B Phase 2 of the 14.44km road project to Baleh dam from Nanga Gaat to Nanga Merirai with a ‘miring’ ceremony at Nanga Sepulau, Baleh.

The project was awarded to Pekerjaan Piasau Konterit Sdn Bhd.

In his speech, he thanked the state and federal governments for allocating RM1.4 billion to construct the whole road which stretches 75 km from Mujong to the dam.

“We’ve waited over 50 years since independence for the road and now our dream has come through. This road materialised today because the people of Baleh support the government and they support this road project,” he said.

At the same time, he hoped the road project would proceed smoothly without disturbance from the longhouse community.

“After the road is completed, I will focus on the socio-economic development of the people. There is vast landmass in Baleh, we hope to open up the land for commercial crops like rubber or other cash crops to generate income to uplift your livelihood. Upon completion of the road, we will invite investors to come in to develop our land,” he told the people present.

Political secretary to the chief minister Nicholas Kudi Jantai, Public Works Department central region manager John Aten and Bukit Mabong district officer Douglas Pungga were among those attending the ceremony.