Women’s Bureau launched at Rumah Wilson

BETONG: About 2,000 Women Bureau members attended the launch of Rumah Wilson Women’s Bureau at Penom, Paku in Betong yesterday.

The group clad in Iban traditional attire and Baju Kebaya were from 160 Women Bureaus from Saribas, Layar and Bukit Saban constituencies.

The launching ceremony at the longhouse was officiated by Datuk Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu who is wife of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Jamilah praised the longhouse women for their commitment and dedication which led to the setting up of the Women’s Bureau.

“I feel honoured and overwhelmed by the huge turnout at the launch of this event,” she said.

Jamilah said the Women’s Bureau had a meaningful role to play in economic development, while becoming the pillar to build a strong and harmonious family institution.

The Department of Family and Women would become an important agency to help the Women’s Bureau in the field of cooking and cosmetics, among others, she added.

Jamilah accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Assistant Minister for Solidarity Rosey Yunus was entertained by a ngajat performance, poco-poco and Iban artiste Maxwell.

Present were Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap, Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat Jubin and Betong Resident Datu Romie Sigan Daniel.