Wong challenges hawkers to dream big

SIBU: Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said dreams could become a reality even for small hawkers if they worked hard.

Speaking at the 2nd Installation of the Sibu Night Market Small Traders Association at RH Hotel here Tuesday, he said hawkers could learn from success stories and worked hard to achieve their goals.

“There are many successful entrepreneurs who started as hawkers: learn from them.”

He said the difference between entrepreneurs and hawkers was that entrepreneurs handled many businesses and had proper management, while hawkers did not have proper management.

However, hawkers had qualities to become successful entrepreneurs, he opined.

“One of the things about hawkers is that they wake up early in the morning to do business until late in the evening. That is actually a good quality to become successful entrepreneurs.”

On the association, he said a foundation had been laid, and it was up to its members to contribute to the growth of the association and the society in general.

Wong told those present that the local government had always been close to the hawkers and always looked for ways to help them.

“For example, I and the late Robert Lau Hoi Chew worked on building the Central Market so that all of you can trade in a more conducive environment.”

However, while the interest of the hawkers was important, the government could not neglect the interest of the public.

“We must always work together to create a win-win situation – for the government, hawkers and the society.”

Meanwhile, newly elected chairman Kiew Shyh Yong urged his members to always be creative to improve their business.

He said the association would organise a series of activities to help hawkers earn more.

Also present at the gathering were Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King, former deputy chairman of SMC Dato Andrew Wong, and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew.