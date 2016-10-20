Wong: Religion may have answers to all woes

SIBU: All major religions teach their followers to be good citizens, and religion could be the only thing the people need to solve all problems.

Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said today’s world was a complicated one, where there were always two sides to everything.

“One side seeks for the advancement of another, while the other wants to destroy it. One side wants to have good education, but the other uses revenge to destroy it. And at one side, there is light, while on the other side, there is darkness,” he said at the opening of the new Sibu Buddhist Lodge in Tun Ahmad Zaidi Edruce Road here yesterday.

Wong said all these happened because the world was getting more advanced and people were comfortable.

However, he cautioned this could cause some people to lose their purpose in life.

“If you do not like a person and use violence against him, it will cause lots of problems: those injured are innocent folk,” he said.

“The world has these kinds of problems, and the government is very alert and has been doing its best to solve them, but our efforts are just not enough.”

Wong said he believed one of the best ways to solve such problems was to have a strong family institution, and religion could be used to nurture families with sound values.

“Learning from religious teachings can bring us happiness, thus create joyful families.”

Also present at the event were Sibu Buddhist Lodge chairman Lee Chi King and vice chairman Soo Ming Ching.