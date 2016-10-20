Sarawak 

XAC delegation pays courtesy call on Adenan, Abg Johari

Adenan (third right) receiving a replica of an XAC aircraft from a representative of XAC while Wong (second right) looks on.

KUCHING: Representatives of Avic Xi’an Aircraft Industry (Group) Co Ltd (XAC) paid Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem a courtesy call at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia yesterday.

The company from China, which has 50 years of experience in integrating scientific research and production of large and medium-size aircraft, visited Adenan to discuss the possibility of bringing air services to the state.

Leading the delegation was Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

Later, XAC also made a similar call on Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg at his office in Wisma Sultan Tengah here, during which Abang Johari and Wong were briefed on the company’s operations and services.

Both parties will explore the potential of a new air service that can provide Sarawak with autonomous power in the aviation industry.

 

