Abolition of cooking oil subsidy will affect food prices – Covas

KUCHING: The prices of foods will be affected if the subsidy for cooking oil is withdrawn, warns Consumer Voice Association (Covas) president Michael Tiong when contacted here yesterday.

This is not what we would like to see, he said in reacting to a sneak preview on one aspect of the 2017 National Budget, front paged by a national paper.

“We hope that businesses will refrain from increasing prices to an unreasonable level. Any reaction to this should be based on past history when petrol price was increased,” Tiong said.

“Cooking oil is, most of the time, only a small part of their overall cost in food preparation.”

Nevertheless, the Anti-Profiteering Act would act as a mechanism to check against rampant price increase, he said.

“Withdrawing the subsidy for cooking oil is actually a correct move because currently the subsidy is subject to abuse. The subsidy is supposedly to help the low and middle income group and most importantly, the locals, “ he said.

“However, the current system is subsidising everyone regardless if you are rich, a foreigner or even a food operator,” he said.

“Subsidy of any type should be implemented in a way that the low and middle groups should be the ones benefitting from it and not for those who don’t deserve it,” he pointed out. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak who is also Finance Minister will table the 2017 National Budget this afternoon. The event in Parliament will be shown live on national television.