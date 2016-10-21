Action against traders not toeing the line

SIBU: Traders are reminded not to hike the prices of 18 gazetted items under the Deevapali Festive Price Control Scheme 2016 enforced from Oct 19 to Nov 1.

“They risk facing the music if they sold beyond the gazetted prices for these items,” branch

chief Kasim Mana from the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism, Sibu told reporters covering the launch of the festive scheme in Farley Supermarket at Salim Road here yesterday.

Action could be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“During our checks in the market place, traders were found cooperating with the ministry, and some even priced these items slightly below the maximum prices,” Kasim said.

He was accompanied by the ministry’s Sibu branch deputy head Ganda Jirap and 10 officers from ministry’s office here during inspection at the supermarket.

Among those present was supermarket manager Yeo Soon Teck.

They checked on the gazetted items at the supermarket, including display of pink price tags on items listed under the festive scheme.

Touching on penalty, Kasim cautioned that individuals can be fined upon conviction up to RM100,000 or sentenced to not more than three years’ jail or both, or compounded RM50,000 for selling the gazetted items above maximum prices.

Companies on the other hand can be fined up to RM500,000 or compounded up to RM250,000.

On failure to display pink price tags for gazetted items, he said individuals can be fined up to RM10,000 upon conviction or compounded up to RM5,000.

According to Kasim, companies can be fined up to RM20,000 or compounded not more than RM10,000 He said the scheme was implemented so consumers could obtain essential items for the festival at reasonable prices, and curb indiscriminate price hikes.

The retail prices for 18 items for Sibu, Kanowit and Selangau are RM6.70/kg for live chicken, standard chicken (complete with head, feet, liver and gizzard) at RM8.50/kg, super chicken (without head, feet, liver and gizzard) at RM9.50/kg, imported bone-in mutton (RM25/kg), imported bone-in mutton leg (RM40/kg), Grade A eggs (37 sen each), Grade B eggs (36 sen each), Grade C eggs (35 sen each), red chilli (RM15/kg), tomato (RM7/kg), grated coconut (RM4/kg), shallots from India (RM4/kg), imported onion (RM4/kg), potato from China (RM3/kg) and lentil from Australia (RM4/kg).

Kasim said wholesalers had assured that there were adequate supplies of sugar, cooking oil and flour for Sibu.

Their checks in the market revealed adequate stock in Sibu.