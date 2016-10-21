Audrey completes her wushu golden double

KUCHING: Sarawak lass Audrey Chan Yee Jo continued her gold romp at the 2nd World Taijiquan Championships in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday.

She won her second gold medal at the world meet with a splendid display in the women’s Group B 42 movements taijiquan to score 9.37 points.

The silver medallist from Indonesia Cindy Martono collected 8.80 points while Russia’s Daria Demcehnko was third with 8.47 points.

Another Malaysian Chan Lu Yi, who won the silver in the women’s Group B 3rd set taijiquan and bronze in the women’s Group B 3rd set taijijian, went one better on Wednesday to grab the gold medal in the women’s Group A+B Yang style 40 movements tajiquan.

Malaysia’s medal tally now stands at six golds, two silvers and two bronzes.

“I am happy and proud of the Malaysian team and more so of Sarawakians Audrey Chan and Loh Jack Chang,” said Wushu Federation of Malaysia president Allen Wong.

“(Audrey) Yee Jo and Jack Chang have accounted for half of the gold medals won by our national team and that is simply a great achievement by them,” he said.

According to him, this is the first time that Malaysia is participating in the world meet and the results so far have been very encouraging and heartening.

“Hopefully, the national athletes can collect more medals on the final day today (Oct 20),” added Wong who is also Wushu Federation of Sarawak president.