Auxiliary fire officers attend remedial course

SARIKEI: A remedial course was held for auxiliary fire officers (PBB) of Sarikei and Bintangor Fire and Rescue Services (Bomba) stations from October 17 to 19.

The main objective of the course was to enhance knowledge and skills of the auxiliary officers to enable them to execute their duties as efficient as their full-time counterparts especially during fire-fighting and rescue operations.

In Sarikei, the theory segment of the course which was conducted by a senior officer, PBK Tahir Tuah, and an officer from Multi Skills Team (MUST) was held at the District Bomba Station while the practical sessions were held at Taman Tasik and the public swimming pool.

Among the knowledge imparted to the participants during the three-day course were basic rescue and service (SAR) procedure, techniques and familiarisation with all the tools and equipment used for operations.

They were taught how to tie various knots like prusik, carabiner, figure 8 with ear and others which are among the skills required during fire-fighting and rescue operations.

Among the water rescue operations they learnt were measures to ensure own safety when rescuing drowning victims.

In Bintangor, the course was conducted by Sarikei District Bomba chief Suna Kaha with the assistance of PBK II Haron Jenai.