Baru condemns death threats against Maria Chin, Ambiga

KUCHING: PKR Sarawak strongly condemns the death threats made against Bersih 2 chairperson Maria Chin Abdullah, Bersih Secretariat member Mandeep Singh and Hakam president Ambiga Sreenevasan.

And splashing red paint on the car of Maria Chin’s son early yesterday was a new low even for these faceless cowards, its chairman Baru Bian said.

“Threats against Bersih are worsening, now taking on a terrorist slant as the doctored images show. This is hardly surprising, considering how people like Ibrahim Ali, Ali Tinju and Datuk Jamal Yunus have been treated with kid gloves by the authorities and the government leaders.

“These people become more and more emboldened with each incident. They believe they can issue threats, commit violent acts with impunity. When Ibrahim Ali called for Bahasa Malaysia bibles to be burnt, there was no action taken against him but instead excuses made on his behalf, with the Attorney-General saying it was not seditious.

“The Umno-connected Jamal Yunus and his Red Shirts have been allowed to get away with countless acts of intimidation and violence without any consequences. Ali Tinju was arrested and released on bail for threatening Maria Chin with violence last month, but only after an outcry from an enraged public and only a week after the incident. We have yet to know whether charges will be brought against him,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Baru said Malaysians expected the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar and his police force to take all necessary steps to trace and arrest the maker of these threats and the paint-thrower urgently, and without fear or favour.

“All eyes are on them now. They should show the same zeal that they apply when arresting members of the opposition for trivial matters such as speaking up on the 1MDB issue.”

He said Maria Chin, Ambiga and the Bersih team had not committed any offences, adding that they were merely exercising their rights and indeed, voicing the demands of Malaysian citizens, as they were entitled to under the law, on issues that were of great concern to many people.

“Calling for free and fair elections and justice should be encouraged and Maria Chin and the Bersih team should be protected by the law. Bersih does not speak for just a particular section of the population, but for the whole community of Malaysians. All citizens should be outraged that people who champion democracy and justice are subject to such vile threats.”

Baru stated that the latest threat and the paint-throwing incident provided the people with a test of the government’s neutrality.

“If no action is taken against the culprits, the public cannot be blamed if they perceive that these actions are done with the tacit approval of the Umno/BN government. Malaysians must be prepared to bring them down in the next election if Malaysia is to have any hope of redemption.”