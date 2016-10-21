BSN School Carnival to encourage saving habit

SIBU: The BSN School Carnival 2016 to be held at SK Agama on Nov 12 is to inculcate the habit of saving among pupils.

Stating this at a press conference here yesterday, headmaster Ustaz Saidal Mat said a gamut of activities had been slotted to attract the crowd to the event held from 7am to 5pm.

“The carnival is jointly organised by SK Agama’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) with Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) to get the pupils into the habit of saving from a young age. We all know that having some savings is important as they will come in handy in the future.

“The other objective is to build rapport among the school, PTA, government agencies and corporate bodies besides encouraging pupils to go for health-screening,” he said.

SK Agama was the third of four schools selected by BSN to jointly organise the carnival sponsored by BSN.

Saidal said the school also hoped through the carnival to help promote SK Agama, one of the cluster schools here, and raise funds for its PTA.

This would enable the quarters concerned to view facilities in the school, and chip in to strengthen them for the benefit of pupils and teachers.

PTA chairman Kassim Mantalie said they hoped to raise funds to develop the school’s infrastructure.

PTA deputy chairman Mohamad Safree Mohamad said they target to raise RM10,000 from the sales of coupons priced between RM1 and RM2 each.

Activities for the carnival, Saidal said, included futsal final, Kid Talent (final), PTA’s ‘pasaria’, telematch, lucky draw, colouring competition and exhibition.

The selection (screening) for kid talent will be at the school from 8am to 1pm on Nov 5, while for futsal at the school’s futsal court from 2.30pm to 5pm on Nov 11.

The exhibition will involve eight government agencies and two from the corporate sector.

The ‘Persatuan Penjaja and Peniaga Kecil Bumiputera’ Sibu will be involved with the ‘Pasaria’.

Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee who is Nangka assemblyman is expected to officiate at the opening.

Earlier, Mohamad Safree revealed that there will be a savings competition or ‘Pertandingan Mari Menabung’ offering attractive prizes from Oct 25 to 27.

More information on the coupon can be obtained from Kassim (019-826 7008) or Mohamad Safree (013-803 7300).

Among those present was a representative from BSN, branch sales manager Yusop Jalet.