Budget 2017: Increase in BR1M aid across the board

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has announced an increase in the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) to be distributed in 2017 during his Budget 2017 presentation today (Oct 21).

For families under e-Kasih earning below RM3,000, an increase from RM1,050 to RM1,200

For families earning between RM3,000 and RM4,000, an increase from RM800 to RM900

For singles earning less than RM2,000, an increase from RM400 to RM450

For the elderly, the RM1,000 aid will be maintained

Some seven million recipients will benefit from BR1M 2017, with a total of RM6.8 billion allocated.