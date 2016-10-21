Latest News Nation 

Budget 2017: Increase in BR1M aid across the board

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has announced an increase in the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) to be distributed in 2017 during his Budget 2017 presentation today (Oct 21).

  • For families under e-Kasih earning below RM3,000, an increase from RM1,050 to RM1,200
  • For families earning between RM3,000 and RM4,000, an increase from RM800 to RM900
  • For singles earning less than RM2,000, an increase from RM400 to RM450
  • For the elderly, the RM1,000 aid will be maintained

Some seven million recipients will benefit from BR1M 2017, with a total of RM6.8 billion allocated.

