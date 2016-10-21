Budget 2017: PM announces RM260.8 bln allocation

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has begun tabling Budget 2017, announcing a total allocation of RM260.8 billion – up by 3.4 per cent from the recalibrated Budget 2016.

When first announced, Budget 2016 had a total allocation of RM267.2 billion.

“Thanks to stimulus packages and the seven previous budgets, the Malaysian economy remains stable and on a positive trajectory.

“However, current uncertainties in external economy are beyond our control,” Najib said at the beginning of his speech.

In making a point, Najib revealed that Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection had reached nearly RM30 billion as of Oct 19 this year.

There will also be no increase in GST rates for 2017, he stressed.

Najib made several big announcements regarding civil servants, including: