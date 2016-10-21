Latest News Sarawak 

Bungalow goes up in flames in early morning blaze

Gary Adit, reporters@theborneopost.com
Firemen battling the fire. Photo courtesy of Bomba
Mohd Morshidi being briefed by firemen during his visit to the scene in the aftermath of the fire. Photo courtesy of Bomba
The huge column of smoke visible from across the river. Photo sent in by our readers

KUCHING: A bungalow said to belong to the family of the wife of State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshidi Abdul Ghani went up in flames early this morning (Oct 21).

The huge column of smoke was visible from the Kuching Waterfront, causing many to question the cause.

A spokesperson for the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said firemen were made aware of the incident at Kampung Lintang after a distress call was received at 6.10am.

“Firemen despatched to the scene arrived at 6.21am to discover a bungalow engulfed in flames. Efforts to put out the fire began immediately, but were hampered by low water pressure which required water to be sourced from the river,” said the spokesperson.

The operation ended at 9.36am with no casualties reported, and damage to the bungalow estimated at 90 per cent.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

