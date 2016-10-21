Christopher nails Under-20 title in Jakarta by a mere three pins

KUCHING: National youth bowler Christopher Tiong Lee Siong became the second bowler from Sarawak to win the Youth Boys’ Under-20 title at the 14th Indonesian International Open Tenpin Bowling Championship yesterday.

The 19-year-old from Sibu knocked down a total of 2,120 pinfalls over 10 games in the finals to pip Mostafa Almousawi to the title by three pinfalls at the Jaya Anco Bowling Centre in Jakarta. Third was defending champion and 2012 winner Billy Mohd Islam of Indonesia with 2,109 pinfalls.

In fact, Christopher was 15 pinfalls away from Mostafa and one pinfall behind Billy in the ninth game. He held on to his form on the last game for a 221 score to beat Mostafa by three pins. This was a vast improvement for Christopher who finished third in 2013.

The other Sarawakian champion was Aris Ardila Sontosoh who won in 2011, with Muhd Syafiq Sajeli in second place. Chong Jun Foo also came close in 2010 where he lost to Billy by 26 pins.

“I feel great and happy for winning this title in my third attempt for Sarawak and Malaysia. I bowled my best today. I didn’t expect to make it to the podium because the lanes are so tough. So, I just to maintain my game and waif for the high game to come,” said Christopher.

Other Sarawak bowlers among the top 15 were Mohd Uziar Irsyad (10th – 1,844 pinfalls), Brandon Ting Lik How (11th – 1,787 pinfalls) and Ervin Lim Wai Mun (14th – 1,754 pinfalls).

“Christopher has done very well today and I am happy to see that our bowlers are still very motivated after Sukma XVIII,” said team manager Robert Lu who is also Amateur (Tenpin) Bowling Association of Sarawak (Abas) vice president.

“They are a shining example to our younger youth bowlers who are also here for exposure. Kudos to our team of coaches Angelo Koay, Jeff Chin and Daniel Tan,” added Robert.

Meanwhile, the Youth Girls’ Under-20 finals saw Jenae Wee Wenning of Singapore crowned as the champion after downing 2,021 pinfalls.

Amabel Chua Jiaying made it a one-two finish for the island republic when she scored 2,020 pinfalls while coming in third place was Indonesia’s Alisha Nabila with 1,889 pinfalls.

State Sukma bowler Jocelyna Judith Jonathan was sixth with 1,821 pinfalls.