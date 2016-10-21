Council to ensure success of early childhood education

LIMBANG: The state government is committed to prioritising and ensuring that early childhood education is implemented in Sarawak.

Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said among the commitments towards achieving such a goal was the setting up of the Sarawak Early Childhood Education Development Council (MPAKS) in 2009.

“The Council is one of the government’s integrated approaches to improve the standard of early childhood education that covers five dimensions namely physical, learning programme, welfare, personnel and management.

“In addition, under the Nursing Strategic Plan 2016-2020 the government targeted 100 percent of children aged three to six years would have access to preschool education by 2020,” she said when officiating at the Preschool Convention in Limbang District yesterday.

Also present were Limbang District education officerMohamad Tangah and his deputy Suraya Hasbibollah, the convention organising chairman and headmaster of SK Nanga Merit Suring Auai and chairman of the District Headmaster Council, John Sungkai.

Hasidah added among other roles of MPAKS was acting as advisor to the government on early childhood education. At the same time the council works closely with relevant government agencies on how to ensure such education meets its target.

On the convention, Hasidah commended the Limbang District Education office for organising the event, targeting at coming up with resolutions for the council, on strategies to continuously improve the standards of early childhood education.

“This convention is among testimonies of your commitments to early childhood education, an important step in charting the children’s development of physical, emotional and spiritual education before they become adults,” she stressed.

A total of 446 pre-school pupils from 33 kindergartens in the district took part in the one-day convention.