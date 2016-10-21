CRRC confident of having the edge in bid for HSR project

CHANGSHA: China-based locomotive expert, China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), is confident it has an edge in bidding for the construction of the Kuala Lumpur – Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project.

Luo Chongfu, vice president of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co Ltd (CRRC ZELC), a subsidiary of CRRC, said with the result of the bidding to be announced soon, the long term relationship built via various projects with Malaysia will give it an edge.

“We have a good and solid bilateral cooperation (on behalf of) China with the Malaysian government.

“CRRC is also fully confident of providing the best technology and products.

“Industry cooperation with Malaysia is also something we highly appreciate,” he added.

Luo said the establishment of the CRRC manufacturing centre in Batu Gajah, Perak, which commenced operations in October 2015, is a clear evidence of the company’s commitment to the Malaysian market.

“What we are very interested in is, cooperation with Malaysia, in the area of transfer of knowledge in manufacturing management.

“This is why a large number of the more than 300 workers in Batu Gajah are locals,” he added.

Luo said this during a media visit to the CRRC locomotive manufacturing facility in Zhuzhou, here.

It was part of a five-day visit by the international media to the province.

The spotlight is basically on the “Intelligent Manufacturing Industry” in Hunan province.

CRRC has to date delivered no less than 300 units of products for various clients in Malaysia, comprising EMUs, TMUs and locomotives.

Meanwhile, Tidfore Heavy Equipment Group (Tidfore) takes its success in supplying port handling equipment to Kuantan Port as a stepping stone to bigger projects in Malaysia.

“We are interested in cooperating with the Malaysian government to enhance the performance of current ports or build new ones,” General Manager Daniel Zhang told a media briefing at the recently built industrial park in Xiantan.

The media visit is being hosted by the Foreign Affairs Office of the Hunan Province People’s Government and is part of a “Go Global” strategy.

As of August this year, companies from Hunan had invested in 86 countries.

They have also entered into 470 areas of international cooperation since the first overseas initiative started in 2000. — Bernama