Dec 20 decision on committal application against Awie

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territory Syariah High Court here yesterday set Dec 20 for decision on the committal application by Rozana Misbun against her former husband, local rock singer and actor Awie.

The decision on the committal application had been fixed for today but was postponed pending disposal of Awie’s review application at the Syariah Court of Appeal Judge Mohd Amran Mat Zin fixed the date after being informed by Awie’s lawyer, Mohd Syafiq Norizan, that the Syariah Appeal Court had set Nov 15 to hear his client’s review application.

Rozana and Awie, whose real name is Ahmad Azhar Othman, were not in court for yesterday’s proceeding which was set to decide on the commital application.

According to Mohd Syafiq, his client had to attend a meeting, while Rozana’s lawyer, Mohd Nor Afandi Dahari informed the court that his client had to attend to her children’s schooling.

Rozana Misbun filed the aplication of Nov 24 last year after Awie allegedly failed to abide by the court order on the temporary custody of their eldest child Putra Ahmad Merrah, 9, who should be under her care, and failing to pay her costs, amounting to RM900 and RM5,000, respectively.

Rozana and Awie married in Songkhla, Thailand on June 20, 2005 but divorced in 2014. They have three children, Putra Ahmad Merrah, Putra Ahmad Rezzki and Puteri Qasseh Antasha.— Bernama