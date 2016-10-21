Department says cost of electricity connection to new home not part of compensation

KUCHING: The Sarawak Land and Survey Department stated that demand by Marending @ Barari Serit to pay for electricity connection to his new house which was published in The Borneo Post on Oct 19 cannot be considered.

In a statement through a press release yesterday the department said full compensation payment has been made to the complainant.

The land belonging to the complainant was part of the new road reserve for the Pan Borneo Highway in the Selangau district was acquired at the end of last year.

The complainant accepted the compensation cheque on April 14 this year.

The compensation included loss of land, plants, house, direct costs and others as provided under the State Land Law but not connection of electricity to new hoses of the affected land owners.

Under the Section 56, Sarawak Land Law, land owners who are not satisfied with the compensation received can refer the matter to the court.

Marending had been advised to do so within six weeks from the date of Authority Award but the department never received any appeal within the time frame.

On grounds of sympathy, the government had offered consolation payment to those staying on government land despite not having a genuine Native Customory Rights.

The statement hoped that other land owners involved in the Pan Borneo Project will not be influenced by Marending’s baseless statement.