Diploma courses open for enrolment at SATT College

KUCHING: SATT College’s November and December 2016 intakes are now open for enrolment for diploma courses in the field of hospitality, culinary arts, business studies, pre-commerce and tourism management.

The college with its campus at Jalan Haji Taha and Jalan Datuk Ajibah Abol (opposite Domani Hotel) provides competency-based training and knowledge-focused education as key foundation for certificate and diploma level programmes.

Head of academics, Abdul Mu’min Jarni encouraged those interested to join SATT College to gain not just knowledge but also hands-on training, experience and exposure to meet the required competency in their fields of study.

“We have about 300 students studying in the college currently,” he said when met yesterday.

The November 2016 intake is for Internal Programme for Diploma in Hotel Management, Diploma in Culinary Arts and Diploma in Business Studies; while December 2016 is for Affiliated Programme with UiTM for Diploma in Hotel Management, Diploma in Tourism Management and Pre-Commerce.

All the diploma courses are for two-and-a-half years.

“Potential students can apply for financial assistance from the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) and even banks,” he said.

The curriculum for Diploma in Hotel Management emphasises hotel operation, food and beverage services, tourism operation and business management.

The Diploma in Culinary Arts is a comprehensive programme that introduces students to the culinary world.

Apart from learning the fine art of cooking eastern and western cuisine, students will be exposed to the sciences, terminologies and operational fundamentals to equip them to create elaborate dishes using specific ingredients, equipment and the necessary tools.

The Diploma in Business Studies provides students a strong foundation in modern business practices and technology that are vital to the needs of a dynamic and rapidly changing business landscape.

The Diploma in Tourism Management comes with grounding in management, tour packaging, marketing, event management and financial principles.

Students will also be trained in travel and tour operation which includes creation of new tour packages, implementing aggressive marketing strategies, and undertaking project planning.

The Pre-Commerce is a preparatory programme for students with minimum credit requirement to enrol into UiTM diploma programmes. It focuses on communication skills, analytical and personal development courses.

Candidates applying for the Internal Programme must have SPM, SPMV, O-Level, UEC or equivalent with three credits in any subjects while for the Affiliated Programme with UiTM, they must meet five credits namely in Bahasa Malaysia, English, Maths, History and one other subject.

Meanwhile, applications for the January 2017 intake of Skills Development Department (JPK)’s Programme for Certificate in Culinary Arts, Food and Beverage Service, Bakery Production, Pastry Production and Regional Specific Tourist Guide is now open.

The certification course is for six months.

The culinary arts programme provides an excellent foundation for a career in the hotel, restaurant and catering industry. The curriculum covers hygiene, kitchen safety and food handling to cooking, catering, butchery and cost control.

For food and beverage service, the programme focuses on etiquette and table manners, and help students develop their character, communication and presentation skills.

In bakery production, the intensive programme provides skill in producing industry standard bakery products

using standard production methods; while the pastry production trains students in making cakes, cookies, puddings and other desserts – both local and international.

SATT College is the only institution in Sarawak conducting the Regional Specific Tourist Guide course.

Candidates completing this course will undergo written, oral and practical examinations conducted by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia (Motac) to get their tourist guide licences.

The adventurous and exciting curriculum covers pre-tour arrangement, tourist security and emergency handling, tour itinerary management, nature-based tour thematic interpretation, wilderness safety and security, forest-based tour guiding, karsts area tour guiding and wildlife observation tour guiding among others.

Candidate can apply for financial assistance from Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK) and Yayasan Sarawak.

For more information, visit SATT College at Lot 246, Ground Floor, Section 8, KTLD, Jalan Haji Taha; call 082-230586/242584 or fax 082-231586, or logon www.satt.edu.my.