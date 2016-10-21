‘Friends of KPDNKK can help monitor consumerism issues and prices’

SIBU: Friends of KPDNKK (Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism) can help keep a hawk’s eye on issues concerned with prices of goods.

Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Sibu branch chief Kasim Mana said this was because Friends of KPDNKK is a platform to gather consumers and aims to facilitate dissemination of information and sharing of knowledge over matters related to consumerism.

“They can help KPDNKK in running consumerism activities in parliamentary areas besides giving guidance and assistance to the community on how to lodge reports over consumerism matters with the ministry,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Kasim said this when asked on the group’s responsibilities after officiating at the launching of the Deepavali Festive Price Control Scheme at Farley Supermarket along Salim Road here.

A total of 18 items are gazetted under the scheme which is in force from Oct 19 until Nov 1.

Amongst others, Kasim said, Friends of KPDNKK could help keep track of price trends in local areas.

Additionally, they can build good rapport with community leaders to share or obtain information on current consumerism issues.

Touching on the benefits of joining Friends of KPDNKK, he said members will receive special invitations to join programmes and activities rolled out by the ministry and its agencies.

He added, they also automatically qualify to be consumer squad members and enjoy the benefits which go with it.

Additionally, they will also be entitled for discounts from franchisors registered under Perbadanan Nasional Berhad as well as from COOP 1Malaysia shops.