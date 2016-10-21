HoB carnival to highlight non-timber forest products

KUCHING: Sarawak Forest Department will be organising the Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFP) Heart of Borneo Carnival at Kuching Waterfront from Nov 30-Dec 4 under the Heart of Borneo (HoB) initiative.

Held in accordance with the fifth thrust of the HoB initiative which focuses on community-based/rural poverty eradication, the inaugural carnival aims to bring together local communities within the Sarawak HoB areas to showcase and sell non-timber goods such as handicrafts, food and health products that are produced on a large scale.

“It is also to introduce HoB projects and communities to the general public. Through this carnival, we hope to be able to help the local people to raise their income by promoting and selling their NTFP products,” said the department’s social forestry division assistant director Zarina Shebli.

“It is hoped that this carnival will be a platform for the local communities to showcase their products to both domestic visitors and foreign tourists in the hope to bring these products to an international level,” she added.

The carnival themed ‘Enhancing Community Livelihood Through NTFP’ will witness people from various areas including North Zone (Lawas, Limbang and Ulu Limbang), East Zone (Bario, Ulu Kubaan, Ulu Baram, Long

Seridan and Mulu), Central Zone (Murum HEP, Belaga and Penan Peace Park) and South Zone (Lubok Antu and Sri Aman) coming together to join the carnival together with participants from various government agencies and non-governmental organisations.

A total of 40 exhibition booths will be provided by the department for communities and agencies involved to showcase and sell non-timber forest products.

Various activities have been lined up including a NTFP display, karaoke, solo instrument and drawing competitions.

Visitors will also stand a chance to win attractive prizes by participating in lucky draws.

Among the carnival’s highlights is a live concert featuring several local artistes.