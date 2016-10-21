Jailed for having terrorism-related items

KUALA LUMPUR: Possession of items associated with terrorist groups or acts is regarded as giving support to terrorism, said High Court judge Datuk Mohamad Shariff Abu Samah.

He said this in his judgment when sentencing former factory clerk Rafidah Juma’at, 26, to two years’ jail for possession of terrorism-related items.

“Although there is no facts showing that Rafidah wants to propagate terrorism, sometimes when there are book and photographs, it means the support is there,” he added.

He ordered Rafidah to serve the jail sentence from the date of her arrest, which was March 24 this year.

Rafidah, who is still single, was charged with possession of items associated with the Daesh, Al-Qaeda, and Jemaah Islamiyah terrorist groups at Taman Bistari, Air Tawar, Manjung, Perak at 8.45am last March 24.

The items were 84 images found in her lap top and four books.

She was charged under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code which provides for an imprisonment up to seven years or fine and feiture of the items concerned.

In mitigation, her lawyer, P A Sharon said her client had no intention of propagating the terrorist ideology and that the items were with her due to her curiosity to know about the groups.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa Kunyalam prosecuted.— Bernama