Loyal fans back Crocs to the tilt

Sarawak, spearheaded by coach David Usop, will play their last Super League match of the season against PDRM at Stadium Negeri tomorrow. — Photo by Chimon Upon Peter Moni Selat Abdul Wahab Rahim

KUCHING: The Sarawak Football Fans Club (SFFC) has announced that they have total confidence the Crocs can overcome the odds against PDRM in their scrap relegation finale at the Stadium Negeri tomorrow night.

According to SFFC president Peter Moni Selat, of what is the oldest supporter group, the club believes the team will pull out

all stops to win the Oct 22 match and not let their die-hard fans down.

“We have this belief that current head coach David Usop and his players can pull off a result against PDRM, even though we know that PDRM are no push-overs.

“We are confident the team will show that the Crocs are the hungrier of the two sides that night (tomorrow),” he added during a phone interview with The Borneo Post yesterday.

As true-blue fans of the homesters, Peter said it would be good to see the team remain in the nation’s top tier league, competing with the top teams of the country and they know that the match against PDRM is their chance.

Not only that Sarawakians playing for the senior Crocs team get to play against the best footballers in the country, staying in the Super League is also ideal for Sarawak football development.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) acting president Abdul Wahab Rahim also hoped fans will turn up en masse to cheer the Crocs against PDRM at Stadium Negeri.

According to him, the team needs the morale booster from fans as the Crocs seek to win what is their last and crucial Super League match of the season.

Apart from that, he mentioned that the result of the match against PDRM will influence the association’s planning for next season.

“All we can do is hope for the best this weekend (tomorrow). There is nothing we could hope for more than to remain in the Super League after the match against PDRM,” he added.

The Crocs have been fighting to avoid the relegation zone for a good part of this season and defeat to PDRM could spell doom.

Both Sarawak and PDRM are placed eighth and ninth in the league tied on points, but Sarawak has the superior goal difference.

Should Sarawak draw against PDRM, the Crocs would avoid relegation, provided Penang and Terengganu draw against each other in the two team’s final match and for Pahang to lose to T-Team.

Whatever it is, victory against PDRM would unhinge the fate of the Crocs on the mercy of the other teams.

While Kedah will take on Felda United on Oct 21, five Super League games will be played on Oct 22 as all of the Super League teams are playing their last league matches of the 2016 Super League season, this weekend.