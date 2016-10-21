Latest News Sarawak 

Man caught with illegal gun and ammo in car

Margaret Ringgit, reporters@theborneopost.com
The seized pump gun and ammunition.

The seized pump gun and ammunition.

MIRI: A 47-year-old man was arrested on Thursday evening (Oct 20) when the police discovered a pump gun and 10 rounds of ammunition inside his car.

Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat said the suspect, who hails from Kampung Haji Waheed here, was taken into custody after police stopped him near a NCR Warisan hall along the Miri by-pass road at around 4.20pm.

“The suspect also failed to produce the weapon’s license when requested,” disclosed Khoo via a text message on WhatsApp.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of