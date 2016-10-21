Man caught with illegal gun and ammo in car

MIRI: A 47-year-old man was arrested on Thursday evening (Oct 20) when the police discovered a pump gun and 10 rounds of ammunition inside his car.

Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat said the suspect, who hails from Kampung Haji Waheed here, was taken into custody after police stopped him near a NCR Warisan hall along the Miri by-pass road at around 4.20pm.

“The suspect also failed to produce the weapon’s license when requested,” disclosed Khoo via a text message on WhatsApp.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960.