Maxis 3Q16 results boosted by mobile internet, postpaid segment

KUCHING: Maxis Bhd (Maxis) registered stronger results in the third quarter of 2016 (3Q16) due to higher mobile internet usage by customers in the prepaid segment and improved revenue from the postpaid segment.

Analysts opined that the telecommunication services provider’s earnings for 3Q16 was in line with expectations but believed intense price competition among telco players in the industry could have an impact on the company’s future earnings.

AllianceDBS Research Sdn Bhd (AllianceDBS Research) in a report yesterday saw Maxis recording higher core earnings of RM512 million – an increase of 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) in 3Q16.

Maxis’ service revenue rose by 2.8 per cent q-o-q in 3Q16 on the back of a strong performance in the prepaid segment.

The telco also attracted 101,000 prepaid subscribers in 3Q16, most of them who were low-quality or multi-SIM card users.

AllianceDBS Research pointed out that Maxis’s average revenue per user (ARPU) for the prepaid segment increased marginally to RM41 in 3Q16 versus RM38 in 2Q16 supported by strong mobile Internet usage by subscribers.

The research firm believed the strong mobile internet take up by subscribers was due to the introduction of a new prepaid plan, Hotlink FAST plan which has free 2 gigabyte (GB) of 4G data every weekend.

As a result of higher data allocation given to subscribers, the research firm observed that there was some downward migration to lower-priced plans as well as supplementary lines where data quota can be shared.

Additionally, AllianceDBS Research noted the average data usage per subscribers surged by another 25-30 per cent in 3Q16.

The research firm gathered that the higher data usage was supported by re-pricing of Maxis postpaid plans and the introduction of free 4G data for prepaid subscribers.

Furthermore, the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) in a report said Maxis’ postpaid revenue for nine months to September 2016 (9M16) improved marginally by 0.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM2.927 billion.

The research firm noted the improved prepaid revenue was attributed to 134.6 per cent y-o-y increase of MaxisONE Plan’s subscriber base to approximately 1.5 million subscribers.

It also noted the strong take-rate for MaxisOne Plan also raised Maxis’ postpaid ARPU to RM100 per month from RM98 per month in 3Q15

Thus, MIDF Research applauded the group’s effort to increase its postpaid and prepaid ARPU.

Nonetheless, the research firm believed the strategy deployed by Maxis has impacted the group’s subscriber base.

It observed that Maxis’ total subscribers have continued to dwindle for five consecutive quarters since 3Q15.

Therefore, it opined that the group might have difficulty in growing its revenue base should the company’s subscriber continued to decline.

In the meantime, AllianceDBS Research noted Maxis remains the leader in the Malaysia mobile market with approximately 39 per cent revenue market share although the company’s leadership position has weakened slightly over the years.

The research firm highlighted that Maxis has the largest share of postpaid subscribers, approximately 41 per cent with the highest ARPU as compared to other telcos in the telecommunication industry.

The research firm noted Maxis also has a strong franchise in the high-end segment, which comprises business and enterprise customers.

In order to maintain good customer experience, it observed that Maxis had in the past few years lowered the company’s pay-per-use pricing for data and roaming services, which caused the company’s ARPU to take a hit in financial year 2013 (FY13) to FY14.

However, it noted that there was strong adoption of Maxis’ bundled OnePlan in FY15, which lifted ARPU.

In response to competition, the research firm observed that Maxis has given higher data allocation to its postpaid subscribers.

Owing to that, AllianceDBS Research believed the move would limit ARPU uplift from rising data usage going forward.

After significantly revamping its distribution channels, the research firm said Maxis’ revenue growth resumed in FY15 on the back of the recovery in the prepaid segment.

Nevertheless, the research firm expects a slight decline in revenue for Maxis in FY16 to FY17 given the intense competition in the market.

Besides that, it noted Maxis had been lagging behind its peers in the prepaid market due to the company’s weak distribution channel and uncompetitive offerings.

Nonetheless, with U Mobile gaining new spectrum by July 2017, AllianceDBS Research expects competition to intensify further and lead to loss of prepaid subscribers for the incumbents in FY17 to FY18.

Apart from that, TA Research said the telco’s MaxisONE Plan continued to be priced at a premium.

As a result, the research firm do not discount the risk of potential subscriber loss and ARPU pressure from downtrading of plans.

Following the spectrum allocation exercise, the research firm observed that the group will have a reduced 2×10 megahertz (MHz) and 2×20 MHz of 900 MHz and 1800 MHz network band spectrum.

TA Research expects the spectrum reallocation to result in increased competition and potentially higher capital expenditure for Maxis.

On a wider note, analysts have also maintained their neutral rating for Maxis in the near term.