Ministry assures enough supply of cooking oil

KUCHING: The Sarawak office of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) has assured there is sufficient stock of cooking oil amid rumours of panic buying sparked by the government’s move to increase prices on Nov 1.

KPDNKK Sarawak chief enforcement officer Abd Hafidz A Rahim said consumers should not worry because Sarawak has a monthly quota of 3,963 metric tonnes of cooking oil including 890 metric tonnes from Peninsular Malaysia.

He said KPDNKK held a meeting with the re-packers and wholesalers yesterday morning and was told there was no shortage of cooking oil and there was no truth in messages and postings which had gone viral on social media.

“My suspicion is that some person, upon finding out that a particular favourite brand was out of stock, had posted that all cooking oil in the market had been sold out . This information is misleading, because there are other brands available.

“Posting something and making it viral without getting the facts right is dangerous, because this can cause others to panic and this leads to panic buying,” he said yesterday.

He also warned against hoarding of cooking oil and then selling stocks when the price increase comes into effect.

Hoarding and other related offences, are punishable under the Supply Control Act 1961 and the offender faces a RM100,000 fine or three years’ jail if convicted, he added.

“We will continue to monitor the situation,” he said.

It was reported by the national media that subsidies for cooking oil would be removed in stages beginning next month, eventually leaving price controls only for 1kg packages.

According to a news portal, subsidies for all cooking oil packages other than 1kg bag and 5kg bottles will be removed on Nov 1. The latter subsidy will also be dropped on Jan 1.

The move will lead to the first increase to basic cooking oil prices in a decade.

“All retail prices of blended cooking oil in various packing sizes will also no longer be subsidised,” the Malaysian Edible Oil Manufacturers’ Association was quoted as saying in the news report.

The association, in a statement, said the move was in accordance with the Restructuring of Cooking Oil Stabilisation Scheme (COSS) that was implemented by the government in 2017.

The move will cause the ceiling price for the 1kg polybag to rise to RM2.90 from RM2.50, and from RM13.35 to RM15.25 for 5kg bottles.