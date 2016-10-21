Ministry to assist Sarawak develop human capital

KUCHING: Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem has given an assurance his ministry is prepared to assist Sarawak in its endeavour to develop its human capital to cater to rising demand from the state’s industries.

As federal minister and Anak Sarawak, he said he would do all he could to support the state government’s endeavour to focus more on developing human capital, especially when the state’s labour force participation rate was below 70 per cent.

He said there was a need to focus more on developing human capital so that more people could become the principal driver of growth, supporting Sarawak’s move towards higher value economic activities.

“I am also completely in favour of the chief minister’s (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem) decision to use English as an official language, in addition to Bahasa Malaysia, in order to improve English proficiency among Sarawakians to help them become more competitive,” he said.

Riot said this in his keynote address read by the ministry’s deputy secretary-general (operations) Dr Mohd Gazali Abas during the penal session entitled, ‘Advancing Human Capital, the Cornerstone of Growth’ at the 3rd Sarawak Business and Investment Summit here yesterday.

The conference themed ‘Towards 2020: Accelerating Growth and Development’ was organised by the Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute (ASLI) and officiated at by Adenan.

Riot said an industrial skills committee which was launched under Budget 2016 to coordinate technical and vocational education and training programme, in collaboration with Sarawak and Sabah industries was supported by a 30 per cent allocation from the ministry’s Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF).

“Sarawak actually enjoys a higher percentage of the fund allocation amongst the states in the country despite having less than 1,000 registered companies,” he explained.

Riot said his ministry was also working on an initiative under the 11th Malaysia Plan to prepare the country’s

labour force for higher skilled jobs and improve their productivity, with special focus on youths and women who were unemployed. — Bernama