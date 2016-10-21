Missing local man found dead near river

KENINGAU: A local man, who was reported missing since October 13 after leaving his home to look for firewood in the oil palm plantation, was found dead near the Ansip River at Kampung Rimbayan on Wednesday.

Acting Keningau police chief, ASP Lee Nyuk Kim, said here yesterday that the deceased, identified as Barani bin Emap @ Ahimap, 46, is from Kampung Rimbayan Ansip near here.

According to Lee, on October 13 at about 9.00 am, the deceased, Barani Emap, left his house to look for firewood in the oil palm plantation near Kampung Rimbayan here.

When the deceased did not return home, a relative, Berani Bonan @ Asun, lodged a police report after failing to find the missing man.

Lee said, a search and rescue operation was launched by the police together with the Fire and Rescue Department and the villagers to look for the man at the location in the oil palm plantation which is a forest area.

“On October 19, at about 6.50 pm, police here received a phone call from the uncle of the deceased, who introduced himself as Awong informing that the deceased has been found dead near the Ansip River at Kampung Rimbayan by members of the Fire and Rescue Department and the villagers,” he said.

After the deceased was positively identified, the body was taken to Keningau Hospital for an autopsy while police continued their investigation into the case.