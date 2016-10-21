Motorcyclist killed in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: A motorcyclist was killed after his Yamaha LC crashed into a Toyota Prado at Km 18, Jalan Lahad Datu-Tungku, yesterday.

The motorcyclist, identified as Rogelio Camahalan, 43, died while on the way to hospital.

District Police chief ACP Hamzah Ahmad when contacted said initial investigation found that both the motorcycle and vehicle were on the same lane when the incident occurred at about 7.40am.

“Initial investigation at the scene found that the Toyota Prado was making a right turn when the oncoming motorcycle crashed into it.

“It is believed that the motorcycle had been overtaking several vehicles before crashing into the right side of the Toyota Prado,” he said.

Hamzah added that the cause of the victim’s death was due to cervical fracture as confirmed by the hospital.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.