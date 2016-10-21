No reply to DoJ issue to prevent MPs, ministers from being called as witnesses — Pandikar

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision for ministers not to reply orally or in writing in the Dewan Rakyat on the civil action taken by the United States Department of Justice (DoJ), was to avoid the parliamentarians or ministers from being called to testify in the court hearing in the US.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia said there was no law to prevent individuals in this country from being called as witnesses in case hearings in that country, including if a matter was debated in Parliament.

In fact, he said, the prosecution and defence in the US could use statements made by Malaysian MPs to influence the court hearing in that country (US).

“Lim Kit Siang (DAP-Gelang Patah) and Gobind Singh Deo (DAP-Puchong) had argued that the term subjudice was not applicable, as the alleged company was registered in the US, while the court hearing would also be conducted in that country.

“If that is the reason given, that is, the whole trial will be conducted in the US and involves the US, why should the matter be debated in the Malaysian Parliament?” he said at a press conference in Parliament building, here, yesterday.

Pandikar Amin said the decision he made was also not in the interest of certain parties, but based on the Dewan Rakyat’s Standing Orders 21(1)(a), 23(1)(g) and 36(2).

At the Dewan Rakyat sitting on Monday, he made the decision based on the reason that discussing the issue would be subjudice, but the decision was disputed by a number of opposition MPs.

In July this year, the DoJ filed a civil suit to get back the assets acquired by certain individuals through the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) funds, which had allegedly been misappropriated. — Bernama